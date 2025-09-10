Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 103,061 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after buying an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,052,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,484,000 after buying an additional 770,687 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 1,138,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 55,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of -514.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

