Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 270,572 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,499,000 after buying an additional 743,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 22.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 605,342 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 25.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,597,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after acquiring an additional 524,973 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,911,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.6%

MTG opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

