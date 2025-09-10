Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,434 Shares of RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of RB Global worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 122.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,590. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,140. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:RBA opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

