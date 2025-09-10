Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,695 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Fortive worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortive alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.