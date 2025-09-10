Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,629 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

