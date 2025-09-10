Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 57,669 Shares of Merus N.V. $MRUS

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,669 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Merus were worth $31,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRUS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Merus by 955.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.19. Merus N.V. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. Analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

