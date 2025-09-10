Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 81,013 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.43% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 488.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8,794.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,486.68. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

