Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 959 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 386,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,125,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,099,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Shares of MOH opened at $181.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

