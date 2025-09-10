Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $125.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

