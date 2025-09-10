Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $30,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

