Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,424 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of NiSource worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NiSource alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in NiSource by 39.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE NI opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.