Amundi Acquires 32,040 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Amundi lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

