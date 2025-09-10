Amundi Buys 639,602 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,175,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,602 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,827,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,239 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960,826 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $41,360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,442,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.6%

Hecla Mining stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hecla Mining Company has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

