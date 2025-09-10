Amundi Has $11.95 Million Stake in Celanese Corporation $CE

Amundi decreased its position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,140 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.19% of Celanese worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after buying an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,455,000 after buying an additional 2,044,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 9,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,837 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Celanese by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $59,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $142.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.81%.

In other news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

