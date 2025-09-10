Amundi Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Paycom Software by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

