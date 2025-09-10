Apple Inc. $AAPL is Dagco Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.5%

Apple stock opened at $234.35 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.