Apple Inc. $AAPL is Dagco Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Down 1.5%
Apple stock opened at $234.35 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.99.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
