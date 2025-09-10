AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 107,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 50,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 436,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

