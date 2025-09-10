AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 7,788 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

