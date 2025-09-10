AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 7,964 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.14.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $345.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $154.08 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

