AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 85,204 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,204 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameren alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $13,552,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Down 0.9%

Ameren stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.