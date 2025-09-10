AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after buying an additional 2,986,646 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $95,076,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,652,000 after acquiring an additional 759,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8,465.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 580,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

