AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 399,842 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG stock opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

