AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $29,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $402.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.74 and a 200-day moving average of $462.29. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.36 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

