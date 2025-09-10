AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rambus alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 1,260.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,825. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $215,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,432.08. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,686 shares of company stock worth $933,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 1.7%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.38. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.