AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 119,000 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $222.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNG. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

