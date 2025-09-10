AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,682,354 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 212.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,682,354 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 707.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth $62,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

