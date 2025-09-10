AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,182 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

