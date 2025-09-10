AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 88,046 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,046 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SCHX stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

