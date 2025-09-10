AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Seaboard Corporation $SEB

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Seaboard alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Seaboard by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,901.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seaboard Corporation has a 12-month low of $2,365.00 and a 12-month high of $4,038.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,407.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2,920.75.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.