AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 153,390 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,232,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 165.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $165.05 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

