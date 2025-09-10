AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of AZN opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
