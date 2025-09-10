Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 764.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.