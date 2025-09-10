Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.