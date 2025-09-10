Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $195,323.04. Following the sale, the director owned 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $689,460.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

Shares of CLH opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

