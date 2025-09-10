Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF $CLSE Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (BATS:CLSE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.05% of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its position in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter.

Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 8.4%

CLSE opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.61. Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

About Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF

The Convergence Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CLSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund establishes both long and short positions in US stocks. The actively managed fund intends to maintain a 50%-100% net long exposure. CLSE was launched on Dec 29, 2009 and is managed by Convergence.

