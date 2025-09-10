Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Stock Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $37,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Crown by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Crown stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

