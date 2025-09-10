Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $641,000 in Tiptree Financial Inc. $TIPT

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Financial stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $860.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Tiptree Financial ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.75 million for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Tiptree Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

