Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 39,341 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3,811.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The firm had revenue of $194.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

