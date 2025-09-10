Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

