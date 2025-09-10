Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,232 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.27%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading

