Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

Cummins stock opened at $394.83 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $408.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,710. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

