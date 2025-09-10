DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 3.0%

DOCN opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a net margin of 15.18%.The business had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

