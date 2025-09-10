Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,167,000. Amundi increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 39.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 132,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

