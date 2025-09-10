Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.79% of Ecovyst worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 60.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ecovyst by 200.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecovyst by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.680 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ECVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

