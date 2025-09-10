EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Service Corporation International $SCI

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,751,000 after buying an additional 451,068 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $199,636.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,692.80. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,082 shares of company stock worth $20,117,233. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $89.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

