EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,444,000 after buying an additional 145,943 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,830,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.57. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

