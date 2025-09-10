EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,026,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 963,513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE FTI opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

