EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 154,038 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $30,637,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 171,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

