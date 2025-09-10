HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,011,000 after buying an additional 81,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $413.63 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $420.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

