Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Herc worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 104.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,244 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 213.4% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,892,000 after buying an additional 891,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Herc by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,302,000 after buying an additional 120,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Herc by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,796,000 after buying an additional 92,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Herc Stock Down 3.3%

HRI stock opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 155.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.58%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.